Ramsey now considering a return to the Premier League after Newcastle’s takeover

Aaron Ramsey is now considering a return to the Premier League, as Newcastle United emerges as a suitor.

The Welshman had rejected leaving Juventus in the summer as he sought to become an important member of their team under Massimiliano Allegri.

The gaffer has trusted him in some matches, but his fragile fitness record means it is futile to build a team around him.

He thrives when he goes to the Wales national team camp and that has been the case in this international window.

However, he could return to Juve and remain on the bench or suffer a fresh injury that would sideline him.

The midfielder seems to finally be fed up with his time in Italy and Calciomercato reports he is interested in moving back to England now.

He is attracting the attention of Newcastle United, who has just been taken over by a consortium representing the Saudi Arabia government.

The English club will have a lot of money to spend and they are likely to continue paying him what he earns at Juve at the moment.

Crystal Palace and Everton are two other English clubs that remain interested in a move for him and the report maintains that Juve is seriously looking for a way to offload his 7m euros per season salary.