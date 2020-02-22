Ramsey: ‘This is my position’

Aaron Ramsey believes playing as an ‘eight’ in midfield is his best position in Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus lineup.

The Bianconeri midfielder was on target in Juve’s 2-1 victory over SPAL having been switched to a more central position having played behind the strikers in recent months.

Speaking after the game, the Welshman revealed this midfield role was more suited to his characteristics.

“It’s an excellent way to start a great week, demanding”.

Is this your ideal position?

“Yes, it is the position where I express myself best, I also managed to score. It is the position in which I have played in these years”.

Now the Champions League, there is Lyon.

“It is an important, difficult game, in the Champions League there are no simple games. But we are ready for this game”