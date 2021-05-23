Ramsey to miss Juventus v Bologna, has he played his last game for the club?

Aaron Ramsey may have played his last game for Juventus as he misses their trip to Bologna today.

The Welshman has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2019, having joined them from Arsenal on a free transfer.

He was one of the highest-rated players around Europe at the time and the Bianconeri hoped that he would have made them better.

He has shown some quality when he has played, but fitness problems have dogged his time in Italy.

Football Italia reports that he is the only injury absentee from the club’s travelling party, although they would be without the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur as well.

Ramsey has played just 65 games for Juve since he joined although most of them have been off the bench.

This latest setback means that he may not play for the club again.

The Bianconeri midfield has been seen as a weak spot in their team this season and they are expected to make changes to it when the chance arises.

Ramsey is one of the players who we expect to leave and Juve will pray for a team to make them the right offer when the transfer window reopens.