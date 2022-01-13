Ramsey wanted by several Premier League sides, but has eyes for one club only

In football, some love stories never end, while others never take off in the first place.

This contradiction is accurately demonstrated through the playing career of Aaron Ramsey.

Since his arrival to Arsenal as a teenager, the Welshman won the hearts of Arsenal supporters. The midfielder remained as a fan favorite at the club for 11 years before finally leaving the nest in 2019.

Nevertheless, his experience at Juventus never paid dividends, with both parties left unpleased with the outcome.

The 31-year-old has been reduced to a benchwarmer, despite being one of the largest earners at the club.

So after two and a half underwhelming seasons, the midfielder is set to leave Turin in January.

According to the Sun via TuttoJuve, Ramsey is planning on making his return to the Premier League, and has no shortage of suitors.

But while the likes of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Everton are all interested in his services, his heart is set on one club in particular.

Of course we’re talking about his former club Arsenal, which is currently managed by his former teammate Mikel Arteta.

Juve FC say

If the report is to be believed, one can easily understand why Ramsey would want to rejoin the Gunners. After all, the best memories of his playing career have mostly occurred during his time in North London.

However, it remains to be seen if Arteta would be interested in such reunion.

Despite their struggles in the recent years, Arsenal remain a highly-ambitious club, and will continue to pursue top players.

So whether they would Consider their former man as an elite player at this stage of his career remains questionable.