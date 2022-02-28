Ramsey’s continuous fitness woes confirm Juventus was right to ship him out

Aaron Ramsey was forced out on loan to Rangers by Juventus in the last transfer window as they looked to offload the injury-prone Welshman.

Since he moved to Juve in 2019, he has spent more time on the treatment table than on the pitch.

His transfer is a mistake that Juventus should never make again and they could have kept him at the Allianz Stadium for the rest of this season.

The former Arsenal man has been reluctant to leave for whatever reason, even though he rarely plays.

However, the Bianconeri offloaded him to Rangers until the end of the season and he is now making that decision look inspiring.

Goal Italia reveals he has been struggling to stay fit at the home of the Scottish champions.

In 8 matches since he arrived at Glasgow, he has only played 4 of them and only one has been as a starter.

The midfielder missed their last game. As he was not even in the squad, that is a clear sign that he has some fitness issue.

He would now look to return to action before the end of the season and help his temporary club.

Juve FC Says

Juve fans will hardly be surprised to hear that Ramsey is out with an injury again.

The former Premier League star was constantly injured in Turin and it seems his leg is made of glass.

The midfielder simply has no future at Juve, but he might remain at the club next season if he doesn’t perform well enough in his current loan spell.