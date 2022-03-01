Ramsey’s struggles in Scotland spell summer trouble for Juventus

Following his arrival to Turin in 2019, things went from bad to worse for Aaron Ramsey at Juventus.

While some breathed a sigh of relief as the player completed a loan transfer to Rangers in January, the Welshman’s so-far-uninspiring spell in Glasgow could cause another headache for the Bianconeri management.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the former Arsenal man has only featured for 94 minutes in total since joining the Scottish giants.

With recurring physical problems and underwhelming performances, Rangers are unlikely to maintain Ramsey’s services beyond the current campaign.

This means that Federico Cherubini and company will once again have to improvise a solution to get rid of the wantaway player.

The Wales international is one of the highest earners at Juventus with net wages worth around 7 million euros per season.

The midfielder’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023. Therefore we still don’t know where he’ll spend the last 12 contractual months.

Juve FC say

At this point, the Bianconeri have gave up on making a gain from Ramsey’s sale. All they want now is to find any type of solution that takes him off the wage bill, opening up room for new players.

The Italians are even willing to rescind the contract, but of course such solution wouldn’t suit the player, at least not before he finds himself an agreement with another club.