Ramy Bensebaini features in Allegri’s prospective Juventus lineup

Juventus has been linked with a move for Algerian full-back, Ramy Bensebaini as they continue to bolster Max Allegri’s squad.

The Bianconeri will still spend money in the summer transfer window even though they did that in January.

The rest of this season would be an important period for some players currently at the club.

They will certainly replace those who underperform and one such player is Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian has not been in his best form for the Bianconeri this season and Max Allegri has been alternating between him and Luca Pellegrini in the left-back spot.

He could eventually be replaced by Ramy Bensebaini.

Fichajes.net drew up what Juventus’ lineup will probably look like next season and he features as the club’s first-choice left-back.

He still has a contract with Borussia Monchengladbach until 2023, but the Germans should do a deal with the Bianconeri over his signature.

Bensebaini has been in fine form for Gladbach and his performance for them is more than enough reason Juve should target the Algerian.

He remains one of the finest players in his position in the Bundesliga, and there are other clubs looking to sign him.

At 26, he looks decent and he can even get better if he works hard under Allegri. It would be interesting to see if Juve can pull off this transfer.