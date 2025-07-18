Juventus remain interested in bringing Randal Kolo Muani back to the club this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain open to the move, provided their terms are met.

The French forward joined the Bianconeri on loan during the second half of last season and also featured for them at the Club World Cup. By the end of that competition, Kolo Muani had established himself as the club’s first-choice striker, pushing Dusan Vlahovic out of the starting eleven.

Despite his strong showing in Turin, Kolo Muani remains outside PSG’s plans. The French champions are intent on offloading him permanently as they continue to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Stalled Negotiations Between the Clubs

Juventus have requested another loan arrangement that includes an option to buy. However, PSG are seeking a permanent transfer or, at the very least, a loan agreement with an obligation to buy at the end of the term.

The two clubs have not been able to reach common ground, and negotiations have cooled significantly in recent weeks. Juventus continue to explore ways to add the striker to its squad, but progress has stalled.

As reported by Il Bianconero, Kolo Muani is now expected to report back for pre-season training with PSG on 23 July. His return to training does not reflect a change in status at the club. He remains outside their long-term plans and will continue to train with the group while waiting for a suitable opportunity to leave.

Juventus Must Decide on Next Steps

Juventus have invested significant time in their pursuit of Kolo Muani, and the ongoing uncertainty around his future now raises important questions. The club must assess whether to meet PSG’s terms or shift its attention to alternative targets.

While Kolo Muani would be a valuable addition to the squad, Juventus risks falling behind in the market if no decision is made. With the new season approaching, the club may soon need to act decisively to secure the striker position.