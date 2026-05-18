The lack of Champions League football wouldn’t deter Tottenham Hotspur striker Randal Kolo Muani from rejoining Juventus.

The 27-year-old has endured a rough campaign in North London on a personal and collective level. Spurs are now one step away from securing their place in the Premier League next season and sending West Ham United to the Championship, but the Frenchman is unlikely to be around next season.

Juventus keen to bring back Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani will return to Paris Saint-Germain once his contract expires, but the Ligue 1 giants don’t plan to keep him.

The versatile attacker has fallen on difficult times in recent years, but he did enjoy a largely positive run at Juventus between January and June 2025.

Both parties were keen to prolong their collaboration, but the Bianconeri couldn’t strike an agreement with PSG last summer, so they resorted to Lois Openda as a fallback option.

Unfortunately for the Serie A giants, signing the Belgian proved a costly mistake, so they’ll be looking to rectify it by offloading him in the summer and bringing back Kolo Muani, who is now considered their top target to bolster the attack.

Kolo Muani would be delighted to rejoin Juventus with or without UCL

On Sunday, Juventus suffered an almost deadly blow in the race for the Champions League, as they fell to sixth place in the Serie A standings following their 0-2 defeat to Fiorentina.

Without the UCL, the Turin-based giants will find it difficult to attract top-notch stars such as Bernardo Silva, who is keen to play in Europe’s elite club competition.

But according to Tuttosport, Kolo Muani’s desire to return to Juventus goes beyond magical Champions League nights.

The newspaper claims that the Frenchman is so excited about the prospect of rejoining the Bianconeri that he’s willing to ‘travel to Turin on foot’.

While Juventus failed to find an agreement with PSG last summer, the two clubs have since reconciled. Moreover, the striker’s book value has dropped to circa €40 million, making him more affordable.

The attacker’s contract with the European champions will expire in June 2028. His transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 cost them €90 million.