Juventus are reportedly closing in on the return of Randal Kolo Muani during the current transfer window, with negotiations progressing towards a possible agreement in the coming days.

Paris Saint-Germain are intent on selling the striker and has closed the door on any possibility of a straight loan arrangement. This has left Juventus with little choice but to accept an obligation to buy if they wish to complete the deal.

The move is not finalised, but the player himself has remained focused on sealing a return to Turin. He has shown no interest in joining any other club, having made it clear throughout the summer that his preference is to return to Juventus following a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

Player pushes for Juventus return

The Bianconeri are continuing their efforts to bring the transfer to a conclusion quickly, particularly as the striker has already missed pre-season preparations. Kolo Muani has also made concessions of his own in order to facilitate the deal and help talks progress more smoothly.

Providing an update on the situation, transfer insider Gianni Balzarini explained that the player has agreed to lower his salary expectations. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Another detail has emerged, you see, regarding Kolo Muani, namely that his salary was also up for discussion, and he was persuaded to reduce it. I don’t know how much he actually earned at Paris Saint-Germain, but I think it was way over the budget set by Juventus. At Juventus, he’s asking for around €5 million plus bonuses. Then, it’s clear that the comparison with Vlahovic suddenly arises, automatically, if things are like this, the obligation seems to be a buyout not conditional on achieving certain objectives, a firm obligation at the end of next season.”

Randal Kolo Muani (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Salary reduction key to talks

This willingness to accept a reduced package could prove decisive in ensuring an agreement is reached. Juventus remain determined to bring him back and views him as a valuable addition to their attacking options. With discussions ongoing, there is growing confidence that the deal will be completed in time for him to play a significant role in the season ahead.