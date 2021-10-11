Ranieri is convinced that Juventus will be among the top contenders for the Scudetto soon

Claudio Ranieri believes Juventus is still a favourite to win the Scudetto this season despite their poor start to the campaign and he expects them to be back at the top of the league table soon.

Juve lost the league title last season after winning it for nine consecutive seasons and Ranieri believes they could win it back again.

They have made an uncharacteristically slow start to this campaign that has seen them struggle to win matches. However, Ranieri says with Max Allegri on their bench, Juve will always have a chance because his fellow manager can do “everything”.

He says the Bianconeri would need to make some adjustments and it could be signing some players in the next transfer window, but one certain thing is that they would be back competing for the Scudetto before the end of this season.

Ranieri told Radio Rai as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Allegri can do everything. There are cycles, of course. , Juve will need some adjustments either in the next market or next year but I am sure that the Bianconeri will return to fight for the Scudetto this season.”

Juve has picked up some fine form and went into the international break with three consecutive league wins.