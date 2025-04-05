Claudio Ranieri is preparing to mastermind Juventus’ downfall this weekend as his AS Roma side faces the Bianconeri in a crucial Serie A clash.

For Juventus, this match will mark Igor Tudor’s second game in charge of the team, following a successful debut victory against Genoa. To secure a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League, Juventus must continue their winning form, making the Roma fixture a must-win for the club.

Roma, too, is in pursuit of a top-four finish, and they are not far behind Juventus in the standings, giving them plenty of motivation to claim all three points. The stakes are high for both sides, and this weekend’s encounter promises to be a fiercely contested battle.

Under Tudor, Juventus has adopted a new approach to matches, distinct from the one implemented by Thiago Motta, who was at the helm until the last international break. The Bianconeri will be relying on their new tactical system to secure victory, a system that Ranieri has seemingly studied closely. In his comments as quoted by Football Italia, Ranieri shared his thoughts on what he expects from Juventus, stating: “Juventus have coached everything: playing philosophy and the coach. It’s a more determined and vertical Juve as we saw against Genoa.”

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Roma will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge for Juventus, and the encounter is expected to be a highly tactical affair between two managers who are eager to secure a vital win for their respective sides. Ranieri acknowledges the importance of the match and emphasises the need for his team to approach it with a strong sense of urgency.

“We have to show we truly know the importance of finishing inside the top four by winning the game,” he added. Both Juventus and Roma understand the critical nature of the match, and it promises to be a key fixture in the race for European qualification.