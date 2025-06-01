In the next few days, Cristiano Giuntoli will leave Juventus, making way for incoming general director Damien Comolli. The former Napoli official only oversaw one summer transfer campaign, in addition to last January’s Mercato, but he certainly didn’t sit on his laurels, as he pulled off a whopping 13 signings in total.

Sadly for Giuntoli, several of his key signings failed to live up to expectations, which effectively cost him his job.

So let’s take a closer look at the 13 first-team players who signed for Juventus during he 2024/25 campaign, and rank them based on the success (or lack of) they found at the club, while also taking into account the cost and stipulations of every operation.

N/A. Juan Cabal

Sadly for the Colombian, his campaign was cut short by a horrific ACL injury, so Juventus fans weren’t able to see enough to pass a fair judgment.

He’ll feel like a new signing next season.

12. Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League last season, but he endured a nightmarish campaign in Turin. If he ever showed some promising signs, the flame quickly faded due to recurring injury problems.

11. Teun Koopmeiners

The Dutchman only escaped the bottom spot because he managed to lock himself a starting spot in the plans of both Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, although he did little to justify it. Juventus spent nine months chasing the former Atalanta man, but the mesmerising version remained in Bergamo.

10. Lloyd Kelly

The definition of a panic buy.

Juventus were keen to sign a new defender at the end of the January window, and Newcastle smelled their desperation.

The 26-year-old wasn’t even a first choice for Eddie Howe, but the Magpies insisted on including an €20m obligation to buy for a player they signed for free six months earlier. Kelly also didn’t cover himself in glory, committing costly mistakes against PSV and Parma.

9. Alberto Costa

The young Portuguese showed some promise towards the end of the season, but not enough to suggest he possesses the required quality to play for Juventus.

8. Nicolas Gonzalez

This wasn’t necessarily a terrible piece of business on Giuntoli’s part, but the Argentinian rarely had a significant impact on the match. The Bianconeri could have invested those €35 million in a more suitable profile.

7. Randal Kolo Muani

While the loan fee was a bit too high and the stipulations far from ideal, the Frenchman tended to the Old Lady’s wounds at a time when Dusan Vlahovic was running short on energy and confidence. Although his sensational start was followed by a drop in form, his goals were decisive for Champions League qualification.

6. Renato Veiga

Another January signing who arrived on a dry loan. The Chelsea man has probably played his last Juventus match already, but he did his duty at a time when the squad was crying out for a decent centre-back.

5. Francisco Conceicao

The diminutive winger was the toast of the town at the start of the season, but then endured a few obstacles along the way which derailed his momentum, including a manager who considered him ill-suited to his plans. Nevertheless, most Juventus fans are hoping the club signs him on a permanent transfer.

4. Vasilije Adzic

Juventus may have wasted money on expensive flops, but poaching exceptional wonderkids has been their one redeeming quality. The Montenegrin didn’t get too many opportunities with the first team this season, but was sensational for Juventus Next Gen, hinting at a prosperous future.

3. Pierre Kalulu

Even though he wasn’t the club’s first choice, the Frenchman proved to be an excellent buy. It’s a shame that his campaign ended with a foolish red card, as the defender was one of the most consistent players at the club this season, convincing everyone at the club to buy him from Milan.

2. Michele Di Gregorio

The Italian consolidated his place amongst the best goalkeepers in Serie A with another solid campaign. His teammates certainly made him earn his dues.

1. Khephren Thuram

At a time when the majority of the squad appeared to be regressing, the French midfielder was on a steady rise, looking better and sharper with every fresh outing. Fast, dynamic, energetic, relentless and skilful, Thuram has every trait you’d want in a modern midfielder, and the margins of improvement are simply terrifying.