Ranking Juve’s options for the second goalkeeper role – (Opinion)

After the departure of club icon Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus are now searching the market for a reliable deputy who can act as a backup for current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

A recent transfer report claimed that the Old Lady has shortlisted five shot-stoppers for the role, and whilst other names could emerge in the coming days, we’ll focus on the ones mentioned in the linked article, whilst trying to figure out which one of them would be best option for the club.

So let’s rank these five options starting from the worst to the best – at least according to our own opinion.

5- Antonio Mirante (Roma)

The veteran has been serving as Roma’s number two, and he gave Pau Lopez a run for his money last season – but that was probably due to the Spaniard’s poor performances at times.

Even though the Italian would come with the advantage of being a youth product of the club, Juventus are used to having better options for the bench.

4- Sergio Romero (Manchester United)

The Argentine international will leave Manchester United after six years of service as a backup.

Although the 34-year-old proved to be reliable between the posts whenever called upon, years of minimal playing time might have taken its toll on his abilities.

3- Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

The Italian is one of the most experienced goalkeepers in the league, and still serves as the Azzurri’s number two.

Whilst he’s still mostly reliable and can produce wonderful saves at times, it remains to be seen whether he’d be able to free himself from his Torino contract in order to make join their crosstown foes.

2- David Ospina (Napoli)

The Colombian is vastly experienced and at the age of 32, he still has some good years ahead of him.

The former Arsenal man lost his starting berth at Napoli in favor of the younger Alex Meret, but he can still offer a safe pair of hands for the Old Lady.

The only problem would be Napoli’s willingness to allow their man to join their hated rivals.

1- Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Whilst everyone on the list seems to be over the hill, the Bologna man might still have his best years ahead of him.

At the age of 30, the Pole is not exactly a young player, but he has gained enough experience over the years, and is ready to take his career into the next level.

The former Roma goalkeeper had always produced solid performances against the Bianconeri, and perhaps he can even push his compatriot Szczesny for a starting spot.