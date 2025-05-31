Juventus’ 2024/25 season was a strange one. The Bianconeri didn’t lose a game until the end of January, but even so, they were never truly in Scudetto contention. Three wins in the Turin outfit’s final five games ensured UEFA Champions League qualification once again; however, there remains an 11-point gap to champions Napoli, and that gap needs to close drastically next season if Juve wants to reclaim its throne as the dominant force in Italian football.

As such, Juventus have a huge summer on their hands and for numerous reasons. The first of them is that the record 36-time Italian champions head to the United States to contest the FIFA Club World Cup, a competition that online gambling sites don’t consider Igor Tudor’s side a top contender to win. The latest odds from the popular Bovada online gambling site currently price Juve as a 25/1 outsider to be crowned world champions this summer, some way behind 9/2 favorites Real Madrid.

However, another key topic at the Allianz Stadium this summer surrounds the future of their attacking options. Longtime hitman Dusan Vlahovic is out of contract next June, and he has rejected numerous contract offers from his current club. As such, he could be set to leave Turin in the coming weeks and months, providing a huge problem for a Juventus team desperately short on firepower.

The Serbian’s future has been a hot topic in recent weeks, but any gossip has been firmly overtaken by the news that Cristiano Ronaldo will be available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract in Saudi Arabia. We, however, are firmly on Vlahovic’s future, and if he does leave as expected, then we think one of these three strikers could replace him.

Spoiler alert: Ronaldo isn’t one of them.

Victor Osimhen

The one man that every Juventus supporter wants their club to sign this summer is Victor Osimhen. The problem for them is the fact that the Nigerian is arguably the most coveted striker on the planet.

Last summer, 12 months removed from leading Napoli to their first Scudetto since the days of Diego Maradona, Osimhen announced his intentions to leave the Partenopei. Incoming manager Antonio Conte duly obliged, making the Super Eagle available for transfer and immediately moving to bring in a replacement, Romelu Lukaku. However, nobody was willing to stump up the €100m that the Naples side was demanding for their prized asset, and as such, he made a strange move to Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Throughout his year in Istanbul, goals have flown in with regular occurrence. Osimhen netted 36 goals in 40 appearances, helping Gala to a league and cup double and firmly placing himself in the shop window. Now, it’s thought that Napoli would accept a bid of €70m, and that will certainly be within Juventus’ price range, especially if they secure €50-60m for the outgoing Vlahovic.

Jonathan David

While Osimhen may well be the dream target, Jonathan David would represent the budget option. The Canadian striker is available on a free transfer this summer after five goal-laden years with French side Lille, and that has set alarms ringing with several European clubs.

Many are thought to be sniffing around to secure the former Gent star’s services, including Italian champions Napoli. That could make a move to the Bianconeri quite difficult, especially considering that the Partenopei have just wrapped up their second Serie A title in three seasons. However, with uncertainty surrounding their manager’s future, Juventus could well be a more stable option.

While David would be far cheaper than the aforementioned Osimhen, Juve wouldn’t be sacrificing too much in terms of quality. The Canadian has fired in over 100 goals throughout his stint with Lille, and he has just completed his third straight 25+ goal season. He would certainly thrive leading the line for the Bianconeri, and if he was guaranteed to be a starter every week, he could well opt for a move to Turin rather than Naples.

Rasmus Højlund

In recent weeks, Juventus have been linked with a move for much-maligned Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. The Denmark international has become somewhat of a scapegoat at Old Trafford this season, with supporters of the club placing plenty of blame on his shoulders for his side’s poor performances.

The Red Devils opted to sign Højlund for €77m two years ago, passing on the option of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the process. That decision has come under huge scrutiny from pundits in recent weeks, and the result is that United could be set to cut their losses on the former FC Copenhagen youngster. That is good news for Juventus, who may be able to secure the striker’s services for a cut price this summer.

While Højlund has floundered somewhat in England over the last two years, he certainly impressed for Atalanta as a teenager a couple of years ago. At just 22 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop into a world-beater, and the powers that be at the Allianz Stadium could well consider that when they decide which striker to pull the trigger on in the next few weeks.