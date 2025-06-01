Juventus boast some of the finest young talents in Italian football within their first-team ranks, many of whom have emerged from the club’s thriving Next Gen squad. As the Bianconeri’s official B team, Juventus Next Gen serves as a vital stepping stone between the Under-19 level and senior football, providing a competitive environment for players whose abilities have outgrown youth level but who still require further development before becoming regulars in the first team.

The structure has consistently produced high-potential players, and under the management of Thiago Motta before he was sacked, at least three individuals have earned promotions from the Next Gen team to the senior side this season.

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz has already made the step up to international football, representing the Türkiye national team at senior level. At Juventus, he has grown into a pivotal figure, contributing significantly to the team’s attacking play. The club are understandably keen to retain him, viewing him as an integral part of their future. His progress reflects the success of the Next Gen system, and if surrounded by the right signings and experienced support, Yildiz could become the cornerstone of a new era at the club.

Nicolo Savona

Savona was among the first players promoted by Thiago Motta and has impressed with his versatility and maturity. Capable of operating effectively on either flank as a full-back, he has demonstrated tactical intelligence and athleticism. With increased first-team minutes, Savona is likely to grow into a dependable option for Juventus in both defensive and transitional phases of play.

Samuel Mbangula

Mbangula made an immediate impact, starting in Motta’s first match in charge. Though his form has fluctuated under the subsequent stewardship of Igor Tudor, he remains one of the most talented individuals among the recent crop. His physical attributes and technical ability mark him out as a player with long-term potential.

Jonas Rouhi

Rouhi has featured in only five Serie A matches and has yet to make a lasting impression on Igor Tudor. Given his limited opportunities, a loan move may be the best course of action to accelerate his development and increase his exposure to top-level football.

Juventus’ continued investment in youth development, through their Next Gen setup, is clearly yielding dividends. With a blend of patience, coaching continuity, and strategic integration, these young talents could shape the club’s success for years to come.