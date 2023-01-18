Ranocchia reveals Allegri’s advice and recommends a Juventus youngster

Due to the emergence of a plethora of talented young midfielders, Juventus weren’t able to maintain all of their jewels for the current campaign. So while Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli remained as a part of Max Allegri’s squad, Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia both joined Monza on loan.

However, the two Biancorossi players had contrasting starts to their time in Brianza. While Rovella immediately managed to carve himself a starting role, Ranocchia initially struggled amidst the strong competition with established stars like Stefano Sensi and Matteo Pessina.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is slowly by surely earning the recognition he deserves, and will be hoping to display his worth against his parent club on Thursday.

Juventus will host Monza in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, in what will certainly be a special occasion for Ranocchia.

The young midfielder reveals that Max Allegri player a major role in his decision to join the newly promoted club, while also tipping Tommaso Barbieri for a big future at the club.

“Tomorrow’s match has a particular meaning for me, as well as for all of Monza.” said Ranocchia in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“It will be important to try to do well against a strong opponent who is difficult to overcome. Our goal, however, is to go to Turin to play it and why not, try to advance.

“I talk to Fagioli and Miretti from time to time, then we’re also teammates in the Under-21 national team.

“It was mainly Allegri who advised me to come here, also because he knows Galliani well. I have an excellent relationship with the coach, he always gave me the right advice.

“A recommendation for Juve? Tommaso Barbieri, Juventus Next Gen right-back born in 2002”.