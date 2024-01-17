Filippo Ranocchia is expected to finalise his move from Juventus to Palermo in the next few hours.

Juventus has been eager to offload the midfielder, who saw limited playing time while on loan at Empoli in the first half of the season.

Despite being considered one of the most promising young midfielders at Juventus, Ranocchia was anticipated to feature prominently for Empoli. However, circumstances took a different turn.

As a result, the Bianconeri terminated his loan spell with Empoli prematurely and reached an agreement to sell him to Palermo for 4 million euros.

Although there was initially some hesitation on his part, the transfer is now anticipated to be completed, as Juventus requires the funds to finalise a move for Tiago Djalo.

Tuttojuve reports that an official announcement confirming the completion of the transfer is expected in the next few hours.

Ranocchia will now aim to rejuvenate his career in Serie B and potentially contribute to Palermo’s quest for promotion to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

It made no sense to keep Ranocchia on loan at Empoli when he was not playing, and a permanent transfer is a good arrangement for everyone.

He can now find some stability, build his career over there, and make a name for himself.