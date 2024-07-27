Juventus is interested in Giacomo Raspadori, and that could help them arrange a swap deal for Federico Chiesa.

Raspadori has been on the Bianconeri’s radar since he was at Sassuolo, and they have maintained their interest in his signature.

The men in black and white believe he can do well for them, and Antonio Conte likes direct wingers like Chiesa.

Chiesa is out of Juventus’ plans, and the Bianconeri hopes to cash in on him during this transfer window instead of allowing him to leave as a free agent next summer.

The Old Lady knows he might not sign a new deal despite having less than 12 months left on his current contract.

They are struggling to find buyers, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that they might swap Chiesa for Raspadori.

Raspadori has a profile that Thiago Motta likes and might be willing to swap Naples for Turin, especially if Conte does not guarantee him game time.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori would be a fine addition to our squad, and it would be great to have him in Turin. If that is the only way we can offload Chiesa, then we should explore that option.