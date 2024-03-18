Juventus prides itself on being one of the strongest teams at the back under Max Allegri, and they have consistently lived up to that reputation for a long time. The men in black and white have maintained fine defensive form in this campaign, with some of their defenders even contributing goals for the team.

As Juventus endeavours to enhance its squad post this campaign, it becomes imperative for them to maintain a robust defence, selectively retaining defenders who contribute significantly. Those who placed a pre-season Juventus bet on their silverware success are well aware that a steadfast defence is paramount for achieving these objectives.

Let’s assess their current defenders and determine who should stay or leave when the transfer window reopens.

Mattia de Sciglio: It is perplexing that Juventus handed a contract extension to De Sciglio in 2022, considering his ongoing battle with different injuries. He seems to regain fitness for a single game only to spend months back on the treatment table. The 31-year-old is contracted to the club until 2025, but Juve must find a way to part ways with him in the summer.

Gleison Bremer: Bremer has been a mainstay in the Juve defence since joining the club from Torino, and the team is difficult to breach on most occasions when he plays. A leader in the defence, he is expected to stay at the club for a long time.

Federico Gatti: Gatti has developed from a naive Serie B defender into one of the key men at Juve. He not only denies opponents the chance to score against Juventus but also contributes goals for the Bianconeri when attackers are struggling. His recently signed contract extension is well-deserved.

Danilo: Danilo is the captain of Juve for a reason. The Brazilian serves as an inspiration to others in the group due to his consistency and focus on what matters. Juve is fortunate to have him in the squad, and he certainly should remain beyond this term.

Alex Sandro: Sandro’s contract is expiring, and the Bianconeri have no intention of offering him a new contract. As he is no longer as effective as he was at the start of his career and cannot fit into the new system, he must leave in the summer.

Daniele Rugani: Rugani has been a hero for Juve on at least one occasion in this campaign and has built a career around being a fine backup option at the Allianz Stadium. However, he is not a player the team can rely on for the long term, especially with the arrival of Tiago Djalo. It’s time for him to leave.

Tiago Djalo: Djalo joined the club in January, and the remaining months of the season are a period for him to adapt to the team’s playing style. Expectations are that he will start playing regularly at the beginning of the next season.

Dean Huijsen: Huijsen has excelled at AS Roma since joining them on loan in January. It’s now evident that the Dutch youngster is ready to play for the senior team. Juventus should provide him with opportunities to play or consider sending him out on loan again to facilitate his continued development upon his return.