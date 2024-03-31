Juventus legend Fabrizio Ravanelli has seen enough as demonstrated by his grating comments following the team’s defeat to Lazio.

The Bianconeri suffered yet another blow on Saturday, conceding a last-minute winner at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The team has now extended its shocking run to nine matches where they only registered a single win and seven points.

Juventus coach Max Allegri tried to shake things up by instilling a new 4-3-3 formation, but it was to no avail, as his players were still unable to inflict damage in the final third and were second-best throughout the match.

Therefore, Ravanelli notes that the Bianconeri have adopted the wrong formation, while also criticizing the manager for making the wrong substitutions.

White Feather also had some unpleasant remarks towards the Bianconeri players, pointing out towards their lack of courage.

“Juve have been very disappointing in recent weeks. This is a team that plays with fear and without ideas, as well as the wrong formation and substitutions,” said Ravanelli during his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“To wear the Juventus shirt you need a great personality. The Juventus players have a scared and resigned look on their faces when on the pitch.”

As for the late winner, the legendary striker blamed Manuel Locatelli and Weston McKennie for failing to block Mateo Guendouzi’s cross more than Nikola Sekulov who failed to properly track Adam Marusic.

“Locatelli and McKennie committed a serious error on the goal. It was their fault more than Sekulov’s.”