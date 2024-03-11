Juventus legend Fabrizio Ravanelli couldn’t disagree more with the post-match statements made by Max Allegri on Sunday.

The Bianconeri settled for a 2-2 draw at home against Atalanta which extended their sloppy run. They have only beaten Frosinone in their last seven Serie A fixtures.

While the Old Lady relinquished the second place to Milan in the standings, Allegri opted to see the bright side, noting that his team gained a point on Bologna this weekend.

The Emilians are currently fourth in the table despite suffering a defeat to Inter on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Ravanelli was critical of the manager’s comments, labeling them as ill-suited statements for a Juventus coach.

“A Juventus coach cannot make these statements,” said the 55-year-old in his appearance on Pressing via IlBianconero.

“Max was wrong. He cannot say that we have gained a point over Bologna as a Juve coach.”

The former Juventus and Middlesbrough striker felt that this comment conveys the wrong message for the Bianconeri players.

“Allegri shouldn’t have sent this sort of message to the locker room.

“However, he’s doing very well overall, I’ve said it many times. But as a Juventus coach, that statement is inappropriate.”

Ravanelli had often come out to defend the under-fire Allegri, arguing that he doesn’t have the required squad to compete for the Scudetto.

Yet, the coach’s recent comments obviously didn’t sit well with “White Feather”.

The retired bomber represented Juventus between 1992 and 1996, forming an unforgettable striking partnership with Gianluca Vialli.

Ravanelli famously scored the opener in the 1996 Champions League final against Ajax.