Juventus legend Fabrizio Ravanelli was not amused by the fashion in which Juan Cuadrado celebrated Inter’s Scudetto title.

The Nerazzurri paraded around Milan to celebrate their triumph on Sunday. However, the Colombian caused a stir with a gesture that delighted the Nerazzurri fans but left the Bianconeri enraged.

When the 35-year-old appeared on stage, the Inter supporters chanted “He who doesn’t jump is a Bianconero”, and Cuadrado didn’t hesitate to jump along with the supporters and his teammates.

Many Juventus fans felt the veteran winger had turned back on his eight years at the club where he was a fan favorite. The winger made the switch to Inter last summer after seeing out his contact with the Old Lady.

Ravanelli echoed this sentiment, arguing that Cuaradro lacked respect towards Juventus and their supporters.

“I admit that I changed the channel several times, I was annoyed,” said the 55-year-old in his interview with TV Play via JuventusNews24.

“Juan Cuadrado’s gesture showed a lack of respect for the fans. When I won the scudetto with Lazio, I didn’t take part in the chants that contained teasing against Juventus, out of respect for my former club.”

Ravanelli represented the Bianconeri between 1992 and 1996, forming a memorable striking partnership with the late Gianluca Vialli.

He later had stints at Middlesbrough, Marseille and Lazio among others before hanging up his boots in 2005.