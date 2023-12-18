Juventus is currently grappling with goal-scoring issues despite having a talent like Dusan Vlahovic in their squad.

The Serbian striker garnered attention from top European clubs during his time at Fiorentina, where he boasted an impressive goal-scoring record, prompting Juventus to acquire him.

Although the Bianconeri remained optimistic that Vlahovic would replicate the form he displayed in Florence, that hasn’t been the case.

Despite being one of the premier clubs globally, Juventus requires a consistent goal-scorer up front, leading to their acquisition of Vlahovic.

Regrettably, he has not delivered goals as prolifically as expected, prompting Juventus to consider his potential sale.

Observing the team’s struggles in front of goal, Fabrizio Ravanelli has criticized Vlahovic, holding him accountable for his lack of offensive output.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The last match says that Juve played a modest game. We needed a Juve who was bad in front of the goal, while instead, he continues to struggle. The problem, there is no point in hiding, it is there in front, it is difficult to score a goal. Today, Vlahovic is a problem that creates problems; he struggles to score goals , to close out matches and to win them like Inter does instead. Juve has won all of them at 95′ suffering”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has performed well below standard for us since he joined the club and the striker knows he has to do better.

It makes almost no sense that he has not adapted to how the team plays by now.