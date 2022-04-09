Ravanelli explains how Juventus became less dependent on Baggio during Lippi’s reign

During his heyday, Roberto Baggio was simply unplayable. The Italian was one of the greatest players of his generation, and some argue that Italian football is yet to witness such a magnificent talent since his time.

After emerging to the scene at Fiorentina, the number 10 completed a ground-shattering switch to Juventus in 1990, where he spent what was arguably his peak years.

However, the arrival of Marcello Lippi to Turin in 1994 spelled the beginning of the end for the Divine Ponytail at Juventus. Baggio left towards Milan a year later, with Alessandro Del Piero inheriting his role on the pitch.

In the following season, the Bianconeri went on to lift the 1996 Champions League, suggesting that the legend’s departure may have played out in the team’s favor.

For his part, Fabrizio Ravanelli was one of the pillars of that team, and he explains how Lippi was adamant on building a squad that didn’t depend on the exploits of one player.

“I remember Lippi at Juventus in the first year after Italy had finished as the runners up in the 1994 World Cup,” said the former Middlesbrough striker in an interview with Sky Sport 24 via JuventusNews24.

“He gathered us around the pitch on the first day of training and said that the team no longer had to depend on a single player and identify with Roberto Baggio, but that all players would be fundamental to achieving the goals.

“Lippi was a true force. The likes of myself, Di livio, Torricelli, Pessotto and the others did something exceptional. A unity of purpose and a fundamental force had been formed to achieve results.”