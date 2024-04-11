Many believe that sacking Max Allegri would immediately solve Juventus’ problems. The team has faced difficulties since his return, despite winning two domestic trophies in the season prior to his arrival.

Allegri’s first spell with Juventus was a resounding success, making it puzzling why the team has struggled to replicate that form during his second tenure.

With the likes of Antonio Conte and Thiago Motta linked as potential replacements, Allegri may be running out of time to prove he’s still an effective coach by the summer.

However, Fabrizio Ravanelli has weighed in on Juventus’ struggles this season, suggesting that improving the squad is also necessary if the Bianconeri opt for a managerial change.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“For me the important thing is that the management strengthens the squad, taking players from Juve. If you change coach, but don’t buy 4-5 important players, it becomes difficult to believe that you can fight for the most important goals. This applies regardless: whether Allegri is still there or Motta arrives.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is the team leader, and he needs to be removed first while we try to solve our playing problem.

The gaffer knows this could be his last months on the bench and will pray to end the term successfully.