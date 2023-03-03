Ravanelli insists only Napoli has been more consistent than Juventus

Former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has praised Juventus for their consistency in the face of sanctions and insists only Napoli has been better.

Juve has lost 15 points as a punishment for their use of capital gains and has filed an appeal.

However, as they wait for the outcome, the black and whites must continue to do well on the pitch.

Although they are around mid-table now, they could be second behind Napoli if the 15 points are reinstated.

This shows how consistent their performance has been this season, despite the setbacks they have suffered.

The White Feather said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is not always easy to be able to represent the shirt you wear in the best way, so there is great responsibility on the part of everyone. Juventus is proving to have a continuity that other teams, except Napoli, do not have. From here to the end, given that 15 points will be missing, many think that it can only improve also because the team is looking for its best condition and if Pogba and Chiesa fall 100% Juventus may really be able to recover these points.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good season and our players can be proud of the performances they have put in recently.

If the club succeeds in their appeal, we will finish this season second easily and target winning the title in the next campaign.

But we cannot bank on a positive verdict in the appeal and must continue working hard and winning matches.