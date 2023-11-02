Fabrizio Ravanelli has shared insights into Juventus’ transfer targets and identified one player whom he believes will be a game-changer for the Bianconeri if they secure his services.

Juventus is expected to enhance their squad during the upcoming January transfer window, and their focus is on acquiring players who can significantly impact the team’s performance.

With the midfield position considered a potential weakness for the remainder of the season, the Bianconeri have a list of several names on their shortlist. Various top midfielders have been linked to the club in recent weeks, but Ravanelli has identified the specific player he believes will be a force for good at Juventus.

Ravanelli believes the transformational player they could sign is Lazar Samardzic and explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Samardzic is an important player, he would be the player who would bring Juventus a lot of quality in a department where some alternative in terms of numbers would be needed. I believe he is the right profile to increase the quality in the Juventus squad for the next few years too.”

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is a top player, but we have to tone down expectations on players who have not joined us yet.

Moving from Udinese to Juve is a huge step and the Serbian midfielder could fail to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium.