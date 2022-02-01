Ravanelli praises Vlahovic coup but doubts the notion of an attacking trio

After suffering from the lack of goals since the start of the season, Juventus have found themselves a new player who should be able to help in solving this issue.

Dusan Vlahovic is currently leading the Serie A scoring charts (alongside Ciro Immobile) with 17 goals, and is one of the best young strikers in the world.

Therefore, the new Bianconeri striker should instantly become the main center forward in Max Allegri’s pecking order.

Nonetheless, Alvaro Morata eventually remained in Turin (despite strong links to Barcelona).

So will the Spaniard be set for a reduced role? or will the tactician create a system that allows him to play alongside the Serbian and Paulo Dybala?

When Juventus won their last Champions League in 1996, Marcello Lippi possessed an attacking trio composed of Gianluca Vialli, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Alessandro Del Piero.

Therefore, Ravanelli offered his thoughts on the Vlahovic coup while casting doubt over a potential attacking trio similar to that of 1996.

“Vlahovic is the man that Juve were missing. He’s young but has a great personality and leadership skills. He is the missing piece,” the former Middlesbrough striker told Rai Sport via ilBianconero.

“He attacks the deep areas, he can stretch the defense and fill in the box. With Morata there were less danger. When Alvaro goes to the outside, Juventus couldn’t fill the box.

“Are Vlahovic, Dybala and Morata similar to myself, Vialli and Del Piero? It would be difficult. Perhaps In a 3-4-1-2 formation. Dusan can play in multiple schemes.”