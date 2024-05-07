Juventus remains interested in a move for Joshua Zirkzee despite having some fine attackers on their books.

The Bianconeri have recently focused on promoting youngsters from their Next Gen team and have been pleased with the performances of players like Kenan Yildiz and Fabio Miretti.

They also sent Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge out on loan at the beginning of this campaign, with both players spending the year at Frosinone.

Juve will welcome them back to their squad in the summer, and Soule has made a huge impact at his loan club.

This should make him a regular for Juve next term, as the Bianconeri now prioritise players groomed at the club.

Despite this focus on youth, Juventus remains in the running to sign Zirkzee, who has been fantastic for Bologna this campaign.

This decision baffles Fabrizio Ravanelli, who believes they do not need to sign the Dutchman when they have talented young attackers already at the club.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Why should the club focus on Zirzkee and not on Yildiz and Soule who they already have at home? I think the club should better understand which players to bet on. If you bet on these, I’ll give you 50-60 million for Zirzkee I wouldn’t spend it. I would prefer to focus on a depth midfielder , without forgetting the return of Fagioli who has a lot of quality Danilo “.

Juve FC Says

Ravanelli is spot-on. Zirkzee has only shone because he has gotten more game time at Bologna, if we support our youngsters, they will also perform well for us.