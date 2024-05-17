Fabrizio Ravanelli has praised Juventus for their performance against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night.

Juve fans were not so sure their team could get the job done because they had been in poor form all year.

Atalanta, on the other hand, has had a good year in the cups, and they had a chance to win two of them before this season ended.

However, Juve was determined to show that they are the bigger club, and they took the lead very early in the game.

They had another goal disallowed for offside and also hit the post at least once in an impressive performance.

It was an amazing show from Juve as they defended their lead superbly and ensured they did not concede, while also attempting to extend their tally.

Ravanelli was impressed with the way they performed and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen such a precise and dynamic Juventus”

He added: “We saw one of the best Juventus of the season”.

Juve FC Says

We had a good game, and the boys deserve such a good end to the season after doing their best during the entire campaign.

Hopefully, we will begin next season in better shape and probably win some more trophies.