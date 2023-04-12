Ravanelli warns Juventus over Vlahovic: “They might regret it”

In recent months, we’ve been reading a growing number of reports suggesting that the future of Dusan Vlahovic could lie away from Juventus.

The 23-year-old has been struggling in front of goal recently, while his shaky physical condition hasn’t helped matters.

Nonetheless, Fabrizio Ravanelli believes that Juventus must do their utmost best to help Vlahovic regain his optimal condition. Otherwise, the club may regret losing his services while watching him shine with another team.

“Dusan is a young boy who, for what he has shown so far, must be supported,” said the Italian in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“He should be given time and confidence to overcome this difficult moment. Otherwise, the club risks burning him, and then possibly seeing him explode with another shirt. They might regret it.”

The 54-year-old also suggests that an attacking trident that features Vlahovic alongside Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa could be the best solution for Max Allegri, as it would allow the manager to unleash his best stars in one formation.

“I think Juve have players that should always start matches, so they have to adapt the plan to their characteristics. I’m talking about Chiesa and Di Maria, or even Kostic.

“A Trident? I don’t know about this, but certainly Chiesa and Di Maria, in addition to a centre-forward, can really make the difference. They let you win games. They are players I would always deploy.”

Ravanelli was a devastating striker himself, representing Juventus between 1992 and 1996. He formed an iconic attacking trident with Alessandro Del Piero and the late Gianluca Vialli.

He guided the club towards European glory by scoring in the 1996 Champions League final, before departing towards Middlesbrough.