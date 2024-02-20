Juventus legend Fabrizio Ravanelli came to the defense of Max Allegri when discussing the current situation at the club.

The Bianconeri started the season on a high note, keeping Inter at a striking distance. However, their title challenge faltered on the back of a four-match winless run.

Due to the uninspiring displays and results, Allegri’s work has been heavily berated by fans and pundits alike.

However, Ravenelli views it differently.

White Feather believes that the main issue lies in the quality of the players at the coach’s disposal.

The 55-year-old backs his claim by noting that the manager had done well when he had a superior squad at Continassa, in a reference to his first stint at the club between 2014 and 2019.

“I don’t think Allegri is the problem for this Juventus side,” argued the former Middlesbrough striker in an interview with TV Play via IlBianconero.

“Whenever he had the necessary resources, he has always been able to bring out the best in the team. But today, the players are not ready to compete for the title.

“During their excellent run, they have pushed themselves beyond the limit, but the team is not ready to win a tough league like Serie A.”

Juventus remain second in the standings despite their recent slump.

They’ll be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win over Frosinone in Sunday’s early kickoff.