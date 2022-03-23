Ravanelli’s assessment: “Dybala showed qualities, but…”

When the shocking news of Paulo Dybala’s eventual departure emerged, fans and observers alike were left to ponder on what to make of the situation.

But as the days progressed, everyone is starting to accept the outcome, whether they like it or not.

The Argentine was hoping to further extend his stay in Turin, but the management clearly stated that the club’s priorities now lie elsewhere.

Therefore, La Joya will end his seven-year collaboration with Juventus once his contract expires next June.

While some believe that the club should have done more to extend the player’s deal, former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli sides with the management.

The retired center forward believes that the club’s CEO Maurizio Arrivabene is restoring the Bianconeri’s discipline and character in his approach.

“With Arrivabene, Juventus found that discipline that had been lacking. He brought back character and determination. You have to play with respect for the shirt and for the rules,” said Ravanelli in an interview with Sky Sport via Calciomercato.

The former Middlesbrough man adds that Dybala started well in Turin, but eventually failed to reach the expected heights.

“In his early years at Juventus, Dybala showed good qualities, but then he never became a champion.”