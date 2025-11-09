Italian journalist Fabio Ravezzani sheds light on one particular aspect that Juventus midfielders Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli must improve.

The Frenchman and the Italian have cemented themselves as the regular starters in the middle of the park since Igor Tudor’s appointment last May.

This choice was carried on by Luciano Spalletti, especially amidst the lack of alternatives. After all, the 66-year-old has been deploying Teun Koopmeiners at the back, while Weston McKennie is being fielded either as a wing-back or an attacking midfielder.

Ravezzani blasts Thuram & Locatelli for lacklustre shooting

Despite establishing themselves as the ultimate choices in the double pivot, many feel that Thuram and Locatelli have so much more to offer, especially in the attacking phase.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to Revezzani, the biggest flaw in the two midfielders’ game is their inability to contribute to scoring goals. In fact, the TeleLombardia editor-in-chief highlights how the duo seldom manage to hit the target.

“It’s truly depressing to see Thuram or Locatelli shooting from outside the box,” posted the journalist on his X account.

“The percentage of times they hit the target is less than 10%. A midfielder’s quality is also measured by the goals he produces.”

Thuram & Locatelli have made a combined three-goal contribution this season

Ravezzani made these comments following the Derby della Mole stalemate. Despite dominating possession for the majority of the game, Juventus weren’t able to breach Torino’s goal.

While Dusan Vlahovic and Jonthan David were often outnumbered and overwhelmed by the Granata’s defences, the midfielders weren’t able to pose a threat with long-range shooting.

Since the start of the season, Thuram has only scored a single goal and produced two assists in 13 appearances across all competitions.

As for Locatelli, he has yet to make a single direct contribution in his 14 outings. It should be noted that the Juventus captain is often positioned too deep, which hampers his chances of making an impact in the final third.