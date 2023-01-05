Jakob Kiwior is one of the finest young full-backs in Serie A and he delivered some terrific performances at the World Cup for Poland.

This made many clubs show an interest in his signature and Juventus is one of them as the Bianconeri look to bolster their squad.

The Spezia man has continued to do well in Serie A and the Bianconeri remain interested in a move for him, but they are not the only club who believe he is a top talent.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Pole is also attracting the attention of the German side, RB Leipzig and they are a serious suitor for Juve to worry about.

Leipzig has some of the finest young talents on their books now and they seem to do well in developing players and making them attractive to bigger clubs.

Kiwior might feel he will develop better if he joins the Germans, but Juve is one of the top clubs in Europe and he could line up with high class at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior is a top talent, so other clubs are likely watching him at the moment. If we want to add him to our squad, we must act fast. Otherwise, we will lose him.