RB Leipzig have reportedly turned to Juventus winger Timothy Weah after the collapse of Noah Okafor’s expected transfer.

The German club reached an agreement with Milan for the versatile attacker who has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer at San Siro. They also struck an accord with the player’s entourage over personal terms.

But when the final signatures appeared to be a mere formality, the medical tests detected an injury that would keep Okafor out of action for three or four weeks. Hence, Leipzig decided to pull out, as they intend to sign a new player who is ready to hit the ground running.

So according to IlBianconero, the Bundesliga side has now resorted to Weah, and have already tabled an offer to Juventus.

The 24-year-old joined the Serie A giants in the summer of 2023, sealing a €13 million transfer from Lille. The American endured a forgettable first campaign in Turin under the guidance of Max Allegri, but showed immediate signs of improvement with Thiago Motta in charge, especially whilst deployed in a more attacking role.

This season, the USMNT star has thus far made 20 appearances in all competitions, contributing with four goals and as many assists. However, Weah has yet to cement himself in a regular starting role at the club, especially when the likes of Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao are all available.

Therefore, the Bianconeri might be willing to offload the winger for the right offer, even though he remains an important option for Motta, especially given his great versatility. So it remains to be seen if there will be any developments on this particular track in the coming days.

Weah’s contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2028, while his transfer value is estimated at around 17 million according to Transfermarkt.