Juventus have been closely monitoring Xaver Schlager over recent months as they plan potential additions to their squad ahead of the summer. The midfielder, currently playing for RB Leipzig, has established himself as one of the most effective players in his position in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons. His consistent performances have naturally attracted interest from several top European clubs.

Juventus have identified Schlager as a possible free agent signing once the current campaign concludes. Their initial strategy was to wait until the end of the season, allowing them to strengthen their midfield without paying a transfer fee. However, that plan is now under reconsideration as competition for the player’s signature intensifies.

Juventus Weighs January Move

Schlager is keen to ensure that his next move is the right one for his career, and he is aware that several high-profile clubs are tracking his situation. Juventus understand that delaying too long could weaken their position, particularly if rivals make more decisive moves.

As a result, the club have reportedly explored the possibility of signing him during the current transfer window. By acting now, they would hope to secure his services ahead of the competition, even if that requires negotiating a fee rather than waiting for a free transfer. Despite that interest, RB Leipzig appears reluctant to sanction a January departure, even if it means risking losing the midfielder for nothing in the summer.

Leipzig Position and Contract Talks

From Leipzig’s perspective, clarity is now essential. The club want to understand whether Schlager intends to commit his future to them or seek a new challenge elsewhere. That stance has been publicly reinforced by the club’s hierarchy as they push for a resolution sooner rather than later.

Providing an update on the situation, sporting director Marcel Schäfer explained the club’s approach, as quoted by Tuttojuve. He said, “I’ve already spoken to him; it would have been presumptuous not to. At a certain point, it’s crucial to have clarity for both parties, both for us the player and for. We need to understand whether we’ll continue together or change direction. I hope a clear decision is reached by January.”

His comments suggest that Leipzig is eager to resolve the uncertainty quickly. For Juventus, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether Schlager becomes part of their long-term plans or slips out of reach amid growing interest from elsewhere.