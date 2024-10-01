RB Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen acknowledges that Juventus will be a tough opponent as both clubs prepare to face off in the Champions League this week.

Juve travels to Germany to meet the Bundesliga side, and with both teams favoring an attacking style of play, it promises to be an exciting match.

The Bianconeri have been in excellent form for some time and will aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in Germany.

However, that task is easier said than done, as Leipzig boasts a star-studded squad and recently ended Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run this season.

Leipzig are known for pulling off upsets, and Poulsen insists they respect Juve’s strength, but his team should not be underestimated either.

He said, as quoted by Gianluca Di Marzio:

“They are an excellent team, they’ve started strong. But so have we. We’ve conceded little and created a lot, and we’ll have the support of the fans at the Red Bull Arena. It will be a great game.”

Juve FC Says

We will face a tough test in our match against Leipzig, but this is a game we can win. We just need to respect our opponents and play at our best.