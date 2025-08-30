With Juventus continuing to face complications in their pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani, attention may now shift towards alternative options before the transfer window closes. One of the names being considered is Lois Openda of RB Leipzig, who has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

Juventus have long been focused on securing the return of Kolo Muani, and their efforts have stretched over a number of months. The French forward is understood to be keen on coming back, yet negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain have proven difficult. The French champions remain unconvinced by the proposals presented so far, leaving the Bianconeri with an increasingly uncertain path to finalising the deal.

Juventus Explore Alternatives

Although their priority remains centred on Kolo Muani, Juventus have begun to explore other avenues in case an agreement cannot be reached. Conversations have already taken place with RB Leipzig in order to understand the conditions required to complete a deal for Openda. The Belgian international has been one of the standout attackers in recent seasons, and he is considered open to taking on a new challenge should the right opportunity arise.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Leipzig has made it clear that any deal for Openda would require a fee in the region of 40 million euros. This valuation sets the benchmark for negotiations, and Juventus would need to meet that figure to progress talks. The clarity of Leipzig’s position underlines their reluctance to lose a key player without securing substantial financial compensation.

Balancing Priorities

For Juventus, the situation presents a delicate balancing act. On one hand, the return of Kolo Muani remains the preferred option, given the belief that he could play a decisive role in shaping the team’s attacking strength. On the other hand, the uncertainty surrounding PSG’s stance means that alternatives like Openda must be carefully evaluated to avoid missing the opportunity to strengthen in attack altogether.

Openda’s proven qualities and versatility make him an attractive target, and his arrival could add valuable depth to the Juventus forward line. However, within the club, there is still a sense that securing Kolo Muani’s return would carry greater symbolic and sporting significance. The final days of the transfer window will therefore determine whether Juventus push decisively for Openda or maintain their focus on persuading PSG to part with Kolo Muani.