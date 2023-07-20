Juventus’ young talent, Nicolo Turco, is on the verge of completing a permanent move to RB Salzburg, with the Austrian club having already reached an agreement with the Bianconeri, reports Football-Italia.

At just 19 years old, Turco has been making strides as one of the promising talents in Juventus’ U19 squad. His performances caught the attention of RB Salzburg, who were impressed with his abilities during his time with the Italy U19 national team, which recently clinched the U19 Euros title.

RB Salzburg has expressed a strong desire to include Turco in their squad for the upcoming season, and they have successfully negotiated a deal with Juventus. The agreement is said to be worth 4 million euros, and it includes a 20% sell-on clause, allowing Juventus to receive a percentage of any potential future transfer fee for the player.

As the deal nears its finalisation, Turco is poised to continue his football development at RB Salzburg, an esteemed club known for nurturing young talent in Europe. This move represents a significant opportunity for the young Italian to further his career and showcase his skills on a broader stage with a club renowned for its talent development efforts.

Juve FC Says

Turco will struggle to break into our first team and will likely get a few loan spells away from the club if he stays in our system.

However, with Salzburg, he gets the chance to experience first-team football quicker than it will happen at Juve and will also compete in European competitions if he breaks into their first team.

Salzburg has a knack for developing players and selling them for a huge fee, so the 20% sell-on clause could fetch us a lot of money in the future.