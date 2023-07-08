RB Salzburg is ready to cash in on Juventus target in this transfer window

Noah Okafor has attracted the attention of Juventus for a while now, and there is a real possibility that they may secure his services during this transfer window.

The talented Swiss player has declined to sign a new contract with RB Salzburg, expressing his desire for a new challenge. This presents Juventus with a favourable opportunity to acquire him.

RB Salzburg would ideally prefer to retain Okafor in their squad. However, they have become frustrated with his reluctance to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 2024. As a result, they are now open to the idea of selling him.

According to Tuttojuve, RB Salzburg aims to recoup at least the €11 million they spent to bring Okafor to their squad, and this is a transfer fee that Juventus is capable of paying.

The key for Juventus now is to assess whether Okafor is indeed a player who can make a significant impact on their team should they bring him to Turin. Once they determine his potential value to their squad, they can proceed with negotiations and potentially secure his services.

Juve FC Says

Okafor is still just 23 and remains one of the exciting young attackers in European football, so we probably should move fast to add him to our squad.

The youngster is a player we know will do well on our books, but if we hesitate, he will join another suitor because he does not come expensive at 11m euros.