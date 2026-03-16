Struggling Juventus attacker Lois Openda could be handed an escape rope from his Italian troubles by his former employers, RC Lens.

The 26-year-old is a youth product of Club Brugge, who climbed his way up the ranks of the Belgian giants. Following a loan stint at Vitesse, he was sold to Lens for €15 million in the summer of 2022.

The striker had an impressive campaign in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals in 42 appearances. The French club pounced on the opportunity to register a swift profit, selling him to RB Leipzig for €40 million in the summer of 2023.

Lois Openda has last his way at Juventus

Openda has been plying his trade at Juventus since September 2025. The Turin-based giants identified him as a fallback option after giving up on bringing back Randal Kolo Muani from PSG.

Sadly for the Belgian, he’s been enduring a torrid campaign in Turin, only scoring two goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. He is now considered an afterthought at the club.

Despite the player’s poor numbers, Juventus have an obligation to buy him for €45 million. This clause will be triggered by a Top 10 finish in the Serie A standings.

Nevertheless, the hierarchy has no intention to keep him beyond the current campaign, so they’ll be seeking a solution in the summer.

RC Lens willing to sign Openda on loan

According to TuttoJuve, Lens are now considering bringing back Openda for a second spell.

Les Sang et Or are currently in the midst of a battle with Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title, so they’re expected to return to the Champions League next season.

Therefore, they’ll be hoping to bolster their ranks by recruiting the versatile Belgian striker.

Due to the player’s high book value, Lens certainly won’t buy Openda outright next summer, so they’re proposing an initial loan deal, which could be the best available solution for all parties.