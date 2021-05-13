“Reaching it with Cristiano is even better” Dybala celebrates 100th goal

In the past few weeks, observers were wondering who would reach the 100 Juventus goal landmark first, Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala – as if the club’s fans doesn’t have anything else to be worried about at the moment.

As most expected, the Portuguese ended up beating his younger teammate – even if only by half an hour or so.

CR7 completed his century of goals in black and white, by scoring Juve’s second of the match against Sassuolo at the end of the first half.

However, La Joya was quick to join him by sealing the victory with the Old Lady’s third and final goal of the night.

A lot has been said about the relationship between the two stars, but the Argentine made sure to mention his happiness of sharing the moment with the 36-year-old.

“100 goals with this beautiful jersey !!” said Dybala in a post dropped on his Instagram account, accompanied by a video showcasing some of his best goals scored with the club.

”Thanks to all my teammates who made it possible and to all of you (fans) for your support.

“Reaching it with Cristiano is even better, congratulations! # Dybala100 “.

Dybala has been a vital part of the Juventus squad since his arrival from Palermo is 2015, but this season has proved to be his worst so far, as he had to deal with recurring injuries and constant physical problems for the majority of the campaign.