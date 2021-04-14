“Ready for any midfield ” Locatelli’s manager backs him to shine for Juventus

Roberto De Zerbi says Juventus target, Manuel Locatelli is ready to play for them or in the midfield of any team in the world.

The former Milan youngster has been on the radar of Juve all season and he is likely to join the club if recent reports are to be believed (Calciomercato)

The Bianconeri have suffered from most of their midfielders underperforming this season and they will likely change things up there a little in the summer.

They have identified several players to make them better in the middle and Locatelli features highly on their list.

They will look to offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in the summer to make room for him.

De Zerbi has had the privilege of managing Locatelli at Sassuolo and he believes he is managing a player that wouldn’t struggle to make an impact if he moves to Juve.

He was speaking on Juventus and says Pirlo needs time because he wasn’t walking into an easy job, among other things.

He told Sport Italia via Calciomercato: “Pirlo is hardly judged: in the first team it is never easy, especially at the first experience, and not having retired is another thing that penalizes us.

“In any case, there have been matches in which Juve have been good, it shouldn’t be seen only this year.”

When asked if Locatelli was ready for Juve, he added: “Ready for any midfield “.