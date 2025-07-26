Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has reportedly earned himself a new admirer in the shape of Real Betis.

The 28-year-old has been a conundrum for the Bianconeri since his arrival in the summer of 2020, when he joined from Barcelona on a controversial exchange deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head in the opposite direction.

After two underwhelming years in Turin, the Brazilian has been constantly on loan. He had a miserable spell at Liverpool in 2022/23, where he failed to make a single Premier League appearance due to recurring injuries.

Arthur hasn’t played for Juventus since 2022

Arthur then relaunched his career with an impressive stint at Fiorentina in 2023/24, but the Tuscans were repelled by his hefty wages, opting against signing him on a permanent basis. The midfielder spent the previous campaign at Girona, and has now reported to Continassa for Juve’s pre-season as per custom.

Arthur (Getty Images)

At this point, Juventus may have given up on the idea of offloading the player for good, as it’s difficult to find him a suitor willing to meet the asking price (one that prevents the Old Lady from registering capital losses), and cover his relatively high salary.

Nevertheless, Arthur still has a few suitors, particularly in Spain where he had already represented Barcelona and Girona.

Real Betis ready to offer Arthur escape rope

According to Globo (via IlBianconero), Real Betis are interested in the Juventus outcast, considering him a suitable profile to replace Johnny Cardoso, who left the club to join Atletico Madrid.

The source also mentions that Arthur has suitors in Qatar, but his desire is to stay in Europe, especially with a World Cup to be played at the end of the season.

The Brazilian report also denies any contact between the player’s entourage and his original club, Gremio, regarding a potential return.