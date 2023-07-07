Real Betis names their price for Juventus target

Juventus has expanded their list of transfer targets for the current window to include Luiz Henrique as they seek to rejuvenate their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Bianconeri already have a number of players on their radar, and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is now focusing on potential new signings as well as offloading some players.

Henrique, who plays for Real Betis, is one of the two players from the Spanish club who has attracted the attention of Juventus. Betis is reportedly open to selling him, as they are in need of funds.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Betis is willing to part ways with Henrique for a fee of around 20 million euros. Considering the Brazilian attacker is just 22 years old and has room for further development, this price seems reasonable to Juventus as they assess potential acquisitions.

Juve FC Says

Henrique is an exciting player to add to our squad and we need to take up this offer and do the best we can to sign him.

However, we have several other players on our shopping list now and expect the club to act based on the suitability and importance of the role the players will play in the team.

But Henrique is a player who will make the group stronger, faster and more exciting.