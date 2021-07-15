Real Betis preparing to make an offer for Juventus star

Real Betis is closing in on signing Daniele Rugani from Juventus as they plan for the new season.

Rugani spent last season on loan at Rennes and then Cagliari before he returned to Juve this summer.

He was surplus to requirements last summer and will still find strong competition for a starting place at the club now.

He would likely leave Juve again and it could be a permanent move this time with Todofichajes reporting that Betis is keen on that happening.

The report says he has interest from Lazio, but the Biancocelesti wants a loan deal that would be made permanent later.

However, Betis wants to sign him outright and Juve will probably pay more attention to the Spanish side.

They have already started talks with the Bianconeri and they will look to sign him for around 4m euros.

Rugani has been a key member of the Juventus squad for years and he was a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plan in the manager’s first stint at the club.

However, it remains unclear if he can still force his way back into the manager’s plans and if that doesn’t happen, they will sell him off.