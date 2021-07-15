Daniele Rugani
Transfer News

Real Betis preparing to make an offer for Juventus star

July 15, 2021 - 11:45 am

Real Betis is closing in on signing Daniele Rugani from Juventus as they plan for the new season.

Rugani spent last season on loan at Rennes and then Cagliari before he returned to Juve this summer.

He was surplus to requirements last summer and will still find strong competition for a starting place at the club now.

He would likely leave Juve again and it could be a permanent move this time with Todofichajes reporting that Betis is keen on that happening.

The report says he has interest from Lazio, but the Biancocelesti wants a loan deal that would be made permanent later.

However, Betis wants to sign him outright and Juve will probably pay more attention to the Spanish side.

They have already started talks with the Bianconeri and they will look to sign him for around 4m euros.

Rugani has been a key member of the Juventus squad for years and he was a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plan in the manager’s first stint at the club.

However, it remains unclear if he can still force his way back into the manager’s plans and if that doesn’t happen, they will sell him off.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Kaio Jorge

AC Milan closes in on signing 19-year-old Juventus target

July 15, 2021
Zaccardo

Pundit says Juventus should have signed Locatelli two years ago

July 15, 2021
locatelli

Juventus transfer boost as Sassuolo is already eyeing a replacement for Locatelli

July 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.