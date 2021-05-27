Real Madrid accepts situation with Juventus target and put him up for sale

Real Madrid has accepted that Juventus target, Raphael Varane doesn’t want to sign a new deal and they have put him up for sale.

The Frenchman has been at Madrid since 2011 after joining them from Lens.

He has been a major part of their success in the last decade, however, as he enters the last year of his current deal, it seems that he is no longer excited about playing for the former European champions.

Todofichajes says as he approaches the end of his current deal and hasn’t shown the willingness to sign a new one, Madrid has decided to cash in on him.

Los Blancos is dealing with several uncertainties around their playing and managerial staff this summer.

While the likes of Marcelo, who also has interest from Juventus will leave for nothing.

Todofichajes says Madrid wants good money from the sale of Varane and they have prioritised finding a new home for him.

Los Blancos want around 60m euros and that is where it becomes tricky for Juve.

The Bianconeri are working under a very tight budget after seeing some of their revenue streams get cut because of the pandemic.

They will struggle to reach that amount, but they could find a compromise with their Spanish counterparts to get the deal sorted.