Real Madrid ace looking closer to a Premier League move than to Juventus

Isco Alarcón is one player that has been linked with a move to Juventus as he continues to be out of the Real Madrid starting XI.

The Spaniard is a very talented midfielder who has simply been unable to feature for Los Blancos ahead of other players.

Zinedine Zidane is a decisive manager and he only sticks to players that he thinks can help him get the job done, he apparently doesn’t trust Isco that much.

Todofichajes is reporting that the midfielder is set to leave the Spanish champions in the next transfer window.

The report claims that Isco has been speaking with Dani Ceballos of Arsenal and Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds whom he plays with in the Spanish national team.

Both players have told him how life is in the English top-flight and they are luring him to the competition.

It claims that the midfielder has already been contacted by Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti and he is also wanted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Juventus isn’t the only Italian team that is looking to sign him, Inter Milan and Napoli have also shown an interest in signing him.

Juve will hope that he considers them a bigger team and joins them instead.